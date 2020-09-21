UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revitalized Leicester Ready To 'attack', Says Rodgers

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:29 PM

Revitalized Leicester ready to 'attack', says Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers said Leicester were "ready to "attack the season again" after two wins from their opening two Premier League matches eased the pain of a disappointing end to last season

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Brendan Rodgers said Leicester were "ready to "attack the season again" after two wins from their opening two Premier League matches eased the pain of a disappointing end to last season.

The former champions are top of the table on goal difference after beating Burnley 4-2 on Sunday.

It was the 100th victory for Rodgers in the Premier League in his 210th game -- Alex Ferguson, Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan are the only British managers to have reached the landmark in fewer matches.

Leicester lost out on a Champions League spot on the final day of the last campaign after a poor run when football resumed following the coronavirus shutdown.

"It (starting well), was always going to be important because there can be a hangover, if you don't address it," said Rodgers.

"But we spoke about it in our short pre-season period and felt ready to move on.

"The players have good motivation, they've scored seven goals in two games and it shows we're ready to attack the season again." Sunday was the first time Leicester had ended the day at the top of the table since they won the title in 2015/16, but the Northern Irishman said it was far early to describe them as potential challengers.

"It's only two games. After 10 games you start to get an idea of where the league is at," said Rodgers. "We're not even thinking about that (a sustained challenge).

"We're looking to develop the team and the experiences of last season, both in the league and the cup, will really enrich us.

"Whatever way it finished last season we still had a fantastic season to finish where we did (fifth)."

Related Topics

Football Attack Poor Leicester Cuban Peso Sunday From Top Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

12 minutes ago

Zayed University joins elite Times Higher Educatio ..

24 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 72,388 COVID-19 t ..

39 minutes ago

Respect for each other's belief essential for achi ..

17 minutes ago

Fennel cultivation be initiated

17 minutes ago

Pakistan endeavoring to maintain peace in South As ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.