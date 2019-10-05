UrduPoint.com
Revival Of Int'l Cricket Means Nation Defeated Terrorism: Dr Firdous

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:58 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the revival of international cricket in the country means that the nation had defeated the terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the revival of international cricket in the country means that the nation had defeated the terrorism.

Visiting Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, she said the promotion of sports was priority of the incumbent government as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The sports grounds in the country would remain alive, she added.

She also witnessed the cricket match along with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and Sri Lankan cricket board officials.

