Reward For Medals Winners Of National Games: Sports Minister

Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:49 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has promised to reward medal winners of Punjab contingent in the upcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be staged in Peshawar next month.

He said here on Monday that the Punjab government had released the funds to Punjab Olympic Association for training and participating in the National Games.

Rao Taimoor has directed Sports board Punjab to provide best facilities during training camps.

He asked the SBP officers to supervise National Games training camps properly and in this regard no complacency would be tolerated.

Punjab minister for sports said the talented players were our true asset. "All the players of Punjab contingent have been selected on merit and I'm quite hopeful that our athletes will offer excellent performance during the National Games."

Your Thoughts and Comments

