UrduPoint.com

RFU Bid To Stage 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup In England

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

RFU bid to stage 2025 women's Rugby World Cup in England

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :England's Rugby Football Union announced Friday a bid to stage the 2025 women's World Cup, with a goal of staging the final in front of a capacity crowd of 82,000 at Twickenham.

France are also in the running to stage the showpiece event, with World Rugby set to make a decision in May.

The RFU has also declared its intention to host the 2031 men's World Cup, although it has still to make a final decision on whether to bid for the event.

"Securing RWC 2025 would add to the impressive list of major sporting events that the UK has attracted since London 2012 (Olympic Games), reinforcing the UK's international reputation as a leading major events destination and a global leader in promoting women's sport," said RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney.

"As well as providing great economic returns, hosting the tournament would help to further promote rugby as an inclusive sport and provide a springboard to narrow the gap between male and female participation.

" England have twice been women's world champions, in 1994 and 2014, and have also finished runners-up five times, most recently when they lost to five-times winners New Zealand in Dublin when the tournament was last staged in 2017.

Sue Day, the RFU's chief operations and finance officer and a former England women's captain, said hosting the tournament would boost women's sport.

"We want to leave a lasting legacy for women's rugby in England, the UK and across the world, both in terms of attracting more people to play and attracting new fans," she said.

The 2021 women's World Cup, scheduled to take place in New Zealand, will now take place from October 8 to November 12, 2022 following a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Football World London Dublin Male United Kingdom May October November Women 2017 Olympics Event From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ufone subscribers can now purchase call and data b ..

Ufone subscribers can now purchase call and data bundles within the Facebook app

6 minutes ago
 UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoverie ..

UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 for Namibia

14 minutes ago
 US Wants Predictability, Stability in Relations Wi ..

US Wants Predictability, Stability in Relations With Russia

7 minutes ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin Reiterates Washington' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin Reiterates Washington's Resolute Commitment to NATO

7 minutes ago
 Austin on Actions If China Attacks Taiwan: I Will ..

Austin on Actions If China Attacks Taiwan: I Will Not Engage in Hypotheticals

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.