UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rhys Webb Eligible For Wales Six Nations Campaign

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Rhys Webb eligible for Wales Six Nations campaign

Rhys Webb is eligible to play for Wales in the 2020 Six Nations after it was announced earlier this week he will return to Ospreys from Toulon, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Rhys Webb is eligible to play for Wales in the 2020 Six Nations after it was announced earlier this week he will return to Ospreys from Toulon, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday.

The French Top 14 side agreed to the scrum-half's early release from his contract for family reasons, and he will rejoin the Ospreys next season.

Webb was originally eligible for Wales again from July 1, but the WRU announced that the Professional Rugby board (PRB) had agreed to an application from Webb for a six-month dispensation, during which time new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac can consider him.

Webb, 31, last played for the country in December 2017.

His move to Toulon, having not met the minimum 60-cap selection requirement for players playing outside Wales, meant he could not be considered for the national team.

"The Welsh Rugby Union can confirm that Rhys Webb will be eligible for selection for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations," the WRU said in a statement.

It added: "Following the 31-times capped scrum-half's contractual commitment to return to play his club rugby in Wales with the Ospreys next season, the Professional Rugby Board has agreed to an application from the player and his representative to allow a six-month dispensation from the senior player selection policy, during which new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac can consider Webb for selection."Webb is now likely to be named in Pivac's Six Nations squad, strengthening Wales' scrum-half options alongside Gareth Davies and Tomos Williams.

Wales, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in Japan under the now-departed Warren Gatland, kick off their Six Nations campaign at home against Italy on February 1.

Related Topics

World Toulon Wales Italy Japan February July December 2017 2020 Family From Top Coach

Recent Stories

“Fake Assembly” will not be allowed to pass bi ..

11 minutes ago

Communication Ministry succumbs to transporters’ ..

30 minutes ago

Iranians Mourn Murder of Quds General Qasem Soleim ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for all out effor ..

2 minutes ago

NAB vehemently denies news report published in Jan ..

2 minutes ago

KP Speaker takes notice of traffic jam on Shah Maq ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.