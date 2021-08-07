UrduPoint.com

Rhythmic Gymnastics Judging At 2020 Olympics 'Fraud' On Global Scale - Russia's Zakharova

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday criticized the refereeing in the women's rhythmic individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics as part of the "Russophobic war" against sports and said that certain powers could not see Russia win.

Earlier in the day, Russia's rhythmic gymnast Dina Averina came in second in the individual all-around final, losing to Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram. Averina scored 107.650 points, while Ashram got 107.800 points. The Russian athlete's coaches challenged the result after Ashram dropped the ribbon during her routine, but the appeal was rejected. This marked the first time since 1996 when Russia did not win gold in the discipline.

"I will add only one thing: those jerks who started the Russophobic war against sports could not allow this victory. So, pushing their agenda, they committed fraud in front of the whole world," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram.

President of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics federation Irina Viner-Usmanova told Sputnik that these results showed that rhythmic gymnastics as a sport discipline is becoming obsolete, and may soon leave the Olympic family if changes are not made.

Averina herself said her conscience was clear and in her opinion, she won the event as she did her routine perfectly, noting it was the referees who misjudged the competition on purpose to not let a Russian athlete take gold.

