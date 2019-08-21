UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ribery Arrives In Tuscany Ahead Of Fiorentina Move

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:12 PM

Ribery arrives in Tuscany ahead of Fiorentina move

French winger Franck Ribery travelled to Italy on Wednesday to complete a medical ahead of a move to Serie A club Fiorentina

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :French winger Franck Ribery travelled to Italy on Wednesday to complete a medical ahead of a move to Serie A club Fiorentina.

The former French international has left Bayern Munich as a free agent after 12 seasons with the German giants during which he won 23 trophies.

Ribery's new deal was rubber-stamped late Tuesday and the 36-year-old will undergo a medical before his presentation on Thursday, Sky sports Italia reported.

Both Ribery and his wife Wahiba posted photos on social media on Wednesday on board a private jet bound for Florence.

Ribery has reportedly agreed a two-year deal worth up to 4.5 million Euros ($4.9m) plus bonuses.

Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with Bayern after he joined the club from French side Marseille in 2007.

He also previously played for Turkish club Galatasary and French clubs Brest and Metz.

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade had confirmed last weekend their desire to sign the veteran.

"We want him and would like to have him, but we cannot give tens of millions like the Arab or Russian teams," said Prade.

"But if he wants to continue playing football at a highest level Fiorentina awaits him with open arms."Fiorentina finished 16th in Serie A last season and open their campaign at home against Napoli on Saturday.

The club changed ownership last June with Italian-American media magnate Rocco Commisso completing a 170 million euros ($190 million) takeover.

Related Topics

Football Sports Russia Social Media German Wife Brest Metz Marseille Florence Italy June Media From Bayern Million Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

21 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

11 minutes ago

ADNOC awards AED13.2 billion in &#039;smart procur ..

46 minutes ago

Agriculture credit outreach grew by 8% to 4.01 mil ..

11 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives Lithuanian Ambassador credentials

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.