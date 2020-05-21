UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ribery Returns To Fiorentina Training After Six Months Out

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:03 PM

Ribery returns to Fiorentina training after six months out

Former France international Franck Ribery is back in training with Fiorentina after missing almost six months with a serious ankle injury

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Former France international Franck Ribery is back in training with Fiorentina after missing almost six months with a serious ankle injury.

The 37-year-old took part in an individual session on Wednesday after Serie A clubs were given the green light to resume group training this week.

Ribery, who joined Fiorentina this season after 12 years with Bayern Munich, returned to Italy a fortnight ago after spending several weeks in Germany during the coronavirus lockdown.

He scored twice in 11 games for Fiorentina before undergoing surgery on his right ankle after suffering the injury in a game against Lecce on November 30.

Football in Italy has been suspended until mid-June. A decision over whether the season can resume is expected to be taken next week.

Related Topics

France Germany Lecce Italy November Bayern Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) r ..

2 minutes ago

Wasim Khan PCB hoping Bangladesh fixtures in 2021

25 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.2 Underwater Quake Strikes in Central ..

2 minutes ago

JKNF remembers Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Abdul Ghani ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 226,5 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.