Ricciardo Wins F1 Italian GP As Hamilton, Verstappen Crash Out

Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

Monza, Italy, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Daniel Ricciardo won the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as the Australian took advantage of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's dramatic crash which eliminated both championship rivals.

Ricciardo was followed by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the British team's first win since the 2012 Brazilian GP, while Valtteri Bottas will take third despite starting in last place due to a five-second time penalty for Sergio Perez.

Red Bull's Verstappen leads seven-time world champion Hamilton by five points at the top of the drivers' standings as they both finished in the gravel following their crash halfway through the race.

Ricciardo, 32, promised "total attack" after starting second on the grid and made the most of the most dramatic moment of an eventful race when Hamilton re-entered the Monza track from the pit lane.

Vertsappen tried to dart past Hamilton just after the Briton's pit stop but ended up with his back wheel rolling over the top of his rival's Mercedes, narrowly missing Hamilton's head.

Both drivers then slid into the gravel and were forced to retire from the race, which Hamilton was hoping to make his 100th Grand Prix victory.

Vertsappen was reportedly furious at Hamilton, saying his rival gave him "no space" in a crash which will be investigated by officials after the race.

Ricciardo then powered to victory backed up by his teammate Norris and was ecstatic as the pair earned McLaren's first one-two finish in 11 years.

