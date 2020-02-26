UrduPoint.com
Richardson Added To Australia One-day Squad For South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:40 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pace bowler Jhye Richardson was added Wednesday to the Australia one-day international squad for three clashes in South Africa beginning Saturday.

Selectors also named an unchanged line-up for the one-day series against New Zealand at home next month.

Richardson dislocated his shoulder ahead of last year's World Cup in England but was recalled for Twenty20 series against South Africa which ends Thursday and will remain with the team for the one-dayers.

"He has slotted back into the T20 squad in South Africa and is pushing for a place in that side," national selector Trevor Hohns said of Richardson.

"Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler who is ready to go."Australia face New Zealand in the first of three ODIs in Sydney on March 13.

Australia squad to face New Zealand: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

