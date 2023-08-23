Richardson impresses as she begins 200m world title quest

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Sha'Carri Richardson coasted into the 200m semi-finals on Wednesday as she bids to become only the fourth woman and first American to achieve the sprint double at the World Athletics Championships Richardson will have her work cut out to emulate Silke Gladisch, who achieved the feat in 1987, Katrin Krabbe (1991) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2013).

Gabby Thomas, who beat Richardson in the US trials, and Jamaica's defending champion Shericka Jackson, out for revenge after having to settle for silver behind Richardson's remarkable victory in the 100m, will be formidable rivals.

Richardson went through the motions and moved down a couple of gears 20m before the line to time 22.16sec, the fastest of the heats, with veteran Ivorian Marie Josee Ta Lou taking second spot.

Ta Lou, 34, finished fourth in the 100m final but hopes she can roll back the years and repeat at least her 200m silver medal from the 2017 worlds.

"I had a good mindset today," said Ta Lou.

"The 100m final on Monday was tough because I know what I'm capable of, but at the end of the day I'm grateful to be here, grateful to finish fourth, because last year I wasn't able to do anything.

"I always give 200 percent, but now it is up to 1000 percent. I want to produce a surprise in the 200m." Jackson also had a gentle trot to win her heat in 22.51sec.

The 29-year-old Jamaican walked off without a bead of sweat on her face while second-placed Victoria Shanti Pereira jumped up and down in joy having set a new Singaporean national record of 22.57sec.

"I was not expecting to finish with a time like that," said Pereira.

"My goal for this season was to qualify for the Olympics.

"Now I have that, a national record and a personal best in my first race at the world championships.

" - 'That era was amazing' - Thomas made light of her outside lane draw by coming off the bend well in command and sauntered across the line in 22.26sec.

"I think I can run my world lead time again when I need to but I don't think that will be enough to win gold," said Thomas.

"There are going to be some significant times because there are some big Names in there.

"It does add a bit of pressure to be world leader but that's the name of the game.

"I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in so I'm ready to roll." If there is to be a shock Julien Alfred could be the one to provide it, the 22-year-old from St Lucia who placed fifth in the 100m final easing home in her heat in 22.31sec.

Britain's 2019 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith gave herself a much-needed morale boost in winning her heat in 22.46sec after admitting that her eighth place in the 100m final was disappointing.

"The talent level in this event now is off the scale, so it's amazing to be even considered among the best in the world," said Asher-Smith.

"I do think in 40 or 50 years people will look back and say, 'That era was amazing.'" Asher-Smith would have expectations of reaching the final, which is unlikely to be the case for Krystina Tsimanouskaya, the former Belarusian sprinter who is now representing Poland.

However, the 26-year-old is enjoying a happier time on the world stage than two years ago when she had to be rescued by Japanese police at Tokyo airport during the Olympics.

Belarusian team officials attempted to forcibly take Tsimanouskaya home to an uncertain fate after she refused to run in the relay, which she had been entered in without her knowledge.

Poland offered her safe haven and nationality and on Wednesday she qualified for the semi-finals as one of the fastest losers with a time of 22.88sec.