Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam Are My Favorite, Says Abdullah Shafique

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:06 PM

Ricky Ponting, Babar Azam are my favorite, says Abdullah Shafique

Abdullah Shafiq of Central Punjab who made his first century while playing against Southern Punjab says he played his natural game and maintained his flow.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) Central Punjab’s player Abdullah Shafique who made century in the first National T20 match said that Ricky Ponting and Babar Azam were his favorite players.

He scored century in the match against Southern Punjab.

“Ricky Ponting is my favorite just because of his pull shot,” said Shafique, saying that he admired him a lot. He stated that Babar Azam was his favorite in the whole Pakistani team.

He went on to say that he was pleased since this was debut and recently he also did well on his first-calls debut.

“I played my natural game and maintained my flow,” said Abdullah Shafiqu. He also stated that he had to wait for his chances and he was happy that he had made it count.

“I’m happy that my team won and that is what counts the most,” said the player, adding that personal milestones were secondary.

The 20-year-old also admitted that the pitch was conducive for batting after remaining unbeaten on 102 off 58 balls.

