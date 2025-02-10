Ricky Ponting Describes Saim Ayub’s Absence For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 As Major Void
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:42 PM
Former Australian captain says if Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan perform well, Pakistan will become even more “dangerous” in mega event
SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting described the absence of Saim Ayub in the ICC Champions Trophy as a major void for Pakistan.
Rickey Ponting said that Saim Ayub is a high-quality player, and his unavailability is a significant setback for Pakistan. He made these remarks while speaking to the ICC Review on Monday.
Ponting further stated that Pakistan's fast-bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, is very strong. He added that Pakistan's bowlers possessed both speed and skill, which can trouble any batting lineup.
He also said that if Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan perform well, Pakistan would become even more “dangerous” in the mega event.
Playing a major tournament on home ground brings added pressure, which can work both positively and negatively.
Pakistan will play its first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand on February 19 at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium. Pakistan will then face arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai and take on Bangladesh in their final group match on February 27 in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being
Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba
Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..
FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025
Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..
Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings
Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah
UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations
Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports
More Stories From Sports
-
Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as major void3 minutes ago
-
FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 202514 minutes ago
-
Haroon Khan wins Bronze at Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship 202516 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Cholistan to review arrangements for rally16 minutes ago
-
Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings27 minutes ago
-
Breetzke ODI debut century helps South Africa post 304 against NZ2 hours ago
-
Tri-Nation series: South Africa set 305-run target for New Zealand6 hours ago
-
First Mini Marathon Race held in Rawalpindi24 hours ago
-
Sports gala for young children held1 day ago
-
Pakistan Junior Squash team to compete in 22nd Asian Junior Squash Championship in Hong Kong1 day ago
-
Kickboxing Championship held1 day ago
-
Sports week celebration held at Sahiwal coal power plant1 day ago