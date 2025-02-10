Open Menu

Ricky Ponting Describes Saim Ayub's Absence For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 As Major Void

Published February 10, 2025

Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as major void

Former Australian captain says if Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan perform well, Pakistan will become even more “dangerous” in mega event

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting described the absence of Saim Ayub in the ICC Champions Trophy as a major void for Pakistan.

Rickey Ponting said that Saim Ayub is a high-quality player, and his unavailability is a significant setback for Pakistan. He made these remarks while speaking to the ICC Review on Monday.

Ponting further stated that Pakistan's fast-bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, is very strong. He added that Pakistan's bowlers possessed both speed and skill, which can trouble any batting lineup.

He also said that if Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan perform well, Pakistan would become even more “dangerous” in the mega event.

Playing a major tournament on home ground brings added pressure, which can work both positively and negatively.

Pakistan will play its first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand on February 19 at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium. Pakistan will then face arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai and take on Bangladesh in their final group match on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

