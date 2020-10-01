UrduPoint.com
Riders To Undergo Quick Antigen Tests Before Giro Start

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:18 PM

All riders are being tested for coronavirus antigens before the start of the 103rd edition of Giro d'Italia in Palermo on Saturday, with further checks on both rests days, organisers confirmed

Palermo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :All riders are being tested for coronavirus antigens before the start of the 103rd edition of Giro d'Italia in Palermo on Saturday, with further checks on both rests days, organisers confirmed.

The three-week race around Italy will conclude in Milan on October 25, five months after being pushed back from May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

An antigen test sample can be analysed quickly and easily, which reduces delays.

A positive result for Covid-19 will lead to a traditional test, where results take longer.

The method will be repeated during the two rest days on October 12 and 19.

The French High Authority for Health (HAS) recently gave the green light to antigen tests. The principle is to identify proteins of the virus.

"A case detected more quickly makes it possible to take measures to reduce the risk of infecting other people," said HAS president Professor Dominique Le Guludec.

