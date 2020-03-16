UrduPoint.com
Right Now, PSL Is My Focus: Muhammad Amir

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

Right now, PSL is my focus: Muhammad Amir

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has said that his focus right now is the Pakistan Super League, where he plays for Karachi Kings.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has said that his focus right now is the Pakistan Super League, where he plays for Karachi Kings.

"Performances prove everything. As a professional, whatever opportunities you get, you avail them. Right now, PSL is my focus. I want to enjoy it and perform well. World Cup is a long way away. That's five-six months away. Now it's all about PSL," he said.

Since it's all about PSL at the moment, Amir is making the most of the opportunity and picking the brains of all-time great and fellow left-arm seamer Wasim Akram, who is the team's bowling mentor and president. For Amir at this stage in his career, it's all about the mental aspect of the game.

"Nowadays cricket has become so fast, you have to be strong mentally and physically. Wasim bhai being with Karachi has been a blessing for me," he said.

"This is a dream for every player - to represent your county and play in front of your home crowd," he said.

"Not just for me but every team player was missing it. This is a major milestone of my career.

We played our entire cricket away. This was a dream, to play at home and at our grounds. We can't thank our Allah enough." Amir, who faced a lot of criticism after retiring from Test cricket in July last year, has backed his decision, "Everyone has their opinion. I know my body the best. I felt my body was getting overloaded. I couldn't manage. To prolong my career, I had to take the decision, which was supported by my family. I am feeling much better and the results are visible," Amir was quoted as saying in middle-eastern daily The National.

Amir said playing all three formats continuously after his return in 2016 took a heavy toll on his body and fatigue became a big factor.

"Five-year gap is a lot for a bowler. When I came back, I played continuously for three straight years and that too in all formats. Fatigue was bound to happen, especially for fast bowlers. But now I am feeling much better, Alhamdulillah. When your focus is on one thing and you are mentally and physically fresh, you can deliver and perform better," the 27-year-old added.

