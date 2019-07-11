UrduPoint.com
Right On Cue As Wimbledon Finalist Halep Follows Snooker Champ

Muhammad Rameez 9 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

Simona Halep became the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday but then found herself answering questions -- about snooker

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Simona Halep became the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday but then found herself answering questions -- about snooker.

The 27-year-old, who eased past Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 to reach her fifth Slam final, has 288,000 followers on Twitter.

However, she only follows two -- former coach Darren Cahill and three-time snooker champion Mark Selby.

"I have no idea how you play snooker. But I appreciate him," said Halep.

"He's been in Romania a few times. I met him. Also I have a snooker ball signed from him. That's why I follow him."Englishman Selby won the world snooker title in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

