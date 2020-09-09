UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Groups Urge IOC To Strip Beijing Of 2022 Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 01:21 PM

Rights groups urge IOC to strip Beijing of 2022 Winter Olympics

A coalition of human rights groups around the world has urged the International Olympic Committee to strip Beijing of the 2022 Winter Olympics over its rights record

Beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A coalition of human rights groups around the world has urged the International Olympic Committee to strip Beijing of the 2022 Winter Olympics over its rights record.

The call comes as China faces increased global scrutiny and backlash over its clampdown in Hong Kong and the mass internment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

The letter, dated Tuesday and signed by over 160 groups and addressed to the IOC president, warned that the 2022 Games "could even contribute to more repression" in China.

It charged that after the 2008 Summer Olympic Games were awarded to Beijing, there was a "gross increase on the assault on communities living under its rule".

The groups cited the internment of Uighurs in Xinjiang and the controversial new security law in Hong Kong as examples.

"Despite appeals... the IOC has repeated the same mistakes as the past and remained unresponsive to evidence of the sharp decline in human rights protections before and after the 2008 Games in Beijing," the letter said.

"The IOC must recognise that the Olympic spirit and the reputation of the Olympic Games will suffer further damage if the worsening human rights crisis, across all areas under China's control, is simply ignored."Among its signatories are the Uyghur Human Rights Project, World Uyghur Congress, Tibetan Youth Congress and other Hong Kong and Mongolian rights groups based across several continents.

China has insisted that Xinjiang's internment camps are "vocational education centres", maintaining that its policies in regions such as Xinjiang and Tibet are for national security and to counter extremism.

Related Topics

World Education China Beijing Hong Kong Same Congress Olympics International Olympic Committee Muslim All

Recent Stories

UAE aid ship arrives in Mocha

11 minutes ago

The UAE Is Set For 4 Days Of Free Fitness

12 minutes ago

MSF Says Largest Greek Migrant Camp Burnt to Groun ..

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko Set to Visit Moscow Next Week - Reports

6 minutes ago

Tighter socialising rules in England after virus s ..

6 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.