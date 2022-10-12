UrduPoint.com

Rights Watchdog Says Qatar, FIFA Must Ensure Workers For 2022 World Cup Be Paid Salaries

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Rights Watchdog Says Qatar, FIFA Must Ensure Workers for 2022 World Cup Be Paid Salaries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Qatari authorities and FIFA must ensure that migrant workers involved in preparations for the Qatar-hosted 2022 FIFA World Cup receive their wages and are not deported from the country for participating in protests related to the violation of their rights, a prominent international human rights organization said on Wednesday.

"Migrant worker strikes and protests in Qatar are an act of desperation for workers demanding action on wage theft. With weeks to go for the World Cup, especially as construction work in Qatar winds down or temporarily halts, FIFA and Qatari authorities should ensure worker wages and benefits are paid on time and in full instead of penalizing them for asking for what is rightfully theirs," Michael Page, deputy middle East director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

Migrant workers from India, Kenya, and Nepal surveyed by the organization said they go on strike because their employers fail to pay wages for months, and in some cases, workers are deported from the country for participating in demonstrations as they violate Qatari law, the statement added.

Other migrant workers said they chose not to join the strikes for fear of reprisals from both their employer and the Qatari authorities, the organization reported.

According to the statement, human rights organizations reported that the Qatari government deported at least 60 migrant workers for protests in August.

FIFA World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18 in Doha.

During Qatar's preparations for this international football tournament, a large number of human rights organizations, activists and football experts spoke out against the violation of the rights of migrant workers. Media also reported that a large number of workers died during construction work.

In September, Denmark football team's outfitter Hummel unveiled the national team kit for the World Cup, which features the national team's logo and chevrons almost invisible, while the third kit is made in mourning black. Thus, the team condemns the violation of workers' rights in Qatar.

