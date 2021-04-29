UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rigorous Health Measures In Place For Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:47 PM

Rigorous health measures in place for Tokyo Olympics

Organizers of the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics placed rigorous health measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 infections among athletes, officials and local people

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) Organizers of the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics placed rigorous health measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 infections among athletes, officials and local people.

According to updated guidelines known as the "playbooks" for the Tokyo Olympics, all visiting officials will be tested daily for the first three days in Japan. They are not allowed to eat with other game officials for first two weeks after they each Tokyo.

"After that, those who will come into some contact with athletes will be screened at least every four days, while those who do not will take tests every seven days," the report said.

It added that athletes and coaches will undergo saliva-based tests every day.

Limits have also been put on means of transportation for the visiting officials.

Additionally, all the overseas participants have been asked to monitor their health 14 days before they travel to Japan.

Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin in mid-July.

Earlier, due to raging COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed last year until this summer. The organizers decided to go ahead with the world's biggest games without international spectators.

Japan on Wednesday also announced to tighten borders controls amid COVID-19 tsunami in India.

It will ask travelers from the four US states of Tennessee, Florida, Michigan and Minnesota, as well as India and Peru to quarantine after arrival in Japan. After three days, these travelers will take a COVID-19 test.

Those with negative reports will leave for their destinations without using public transportation and self-quarantine at home or other locations for 14 days. The order will take effect as of next weekend.

Tokyo reported 5,793 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily toll in over three months.

The country has reported 575,563 COVID-19 cases, including 10,055 deaths, since the outbreak.

Related Topics

India Tsunami World Tokyo Florida Peru Japan Olympics All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media to air EAD&#039;s new documentary: ..

9 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

20 minutes ago

UN Elsie Initiative Fund launches second programmi ..

24 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

33 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

34 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.