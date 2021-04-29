Rigorous health measures in place for Tokyo Olympics

Organizers of the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics placed rigorous health measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 infections among athletes, officials and local people

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) Organizers of the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics placed rigorous health measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 infections among athletes, officials and local people.

According to updated guidelines known as the "playbooks" for the Tokyo Olympics, all visiting officials will be tested daily for the first three days in Japan. They are not allowed to eat with other game officials for first two weeks after they each Tokyo.

"After that, those who will come into some contact with athletes will be screened at least every four days, while those who do not will take tests every seven days," the report said.

It added that athletes and coaches will undergo saliva-based tests every day.

Limits have also been put on means of transportation for the visiting officials.

Additionally, all the overseas participants have been asked to monitor their health 14 days before they travel to Japan.

Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin in mid-July.

Earlier, due to raging COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed last year until this summer. The organizers decided to go ahead with the world's biggest games without international spectators.

Japan on Wednesday also announced to tighten borders controls amid COVID-19 tsunami in India.

It will ask travelers from the four US states of Tennessee, Florida, Michigan and Minnesota, as well as India and Peru to quarantine after arrival in Japan. After three days, these travelers will take a COVID-19 test.

Those with negative reports will leave for their destinations without using public transportation and self-quarantine at home or other locations for 14 days. The order will take effect as of next weekend.

Tokyo reported 5,793 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily toll in over three months.

The country has reported 575,563 COVID-19 cases, including 10,055 deaths, since the outbreak.