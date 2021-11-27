UrduPoint.com

Riiber Wins Nordic Combined World Cup Season Opener In Ruka

Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber came out the winner on the first day of the Ruka Tour 2021, the first race of the Nordic combined World Cup season, in Ruka, Finland on Friday

HELSINKI, Nov. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber came out the winner on the first day of the Ruka Tour 2021, the first race of the Nordic combined World Cup season, in Ruka, Finland on Friday.

Riiber earned 149.2 points with his 140.5-meter jump, and positioned ahead of Mario Seidl after ski jumping. The Austrian jumped 141 meters to register second-best 148.9 points.

Riiber was the first to go into the 5km cross-country course, one second ahead of Seidl, and secured his victory with a strong performance on the two 2.5km rounds, crossing the finish line 20.2 seconds ahead.

Seidl couldn't keep up with the pace and was caught by his compatriot Johannes Lamparter, who placed fourth after jumping.

Lamparter finished second in a tight finish against another Norwegian Jens Luras Oftebro, who finished 22.2 seconds behind the leader. Seidl ranked fourth in the end.

Germany's Manuel Faisst, who managed the furthest jump with 143 meters for 146.6 points and placed third after ski jumping, started into the cross-country race 10 seconds behind the leader, but was caught by his pursuers and finished fifth.

Ruka Tour 2021 continues on Saturday with large hill ski jumping and a 10km race on the agenda.

