RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:52 PM

The RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 will get underway here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JPCC) from tomorrow (Tuesday).

JPCC President Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab said on Monday that the event would be conducted following all the necessary SOPs while six teams are participating in the tournament including RIJAS Aces Property Development, FG Polo, Pebble Breaker, Master Paints, Diamond Paints and Newage Cables.

"I am grateful to RIJAS Eiffel Heights Director Faisal Shahzad for sponsoring the event. We will organise all the matches of the event strictly following all the SOPs and new rules and regulations and we are hopeful that we will succeed in conducting the event in a befitting manner." RIJAS Eiffel Heights Director Faisal Shahzad said: "We are pleased to announce that RIJAS ACES Property Development continues its polo legacy with RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020.

The tournament will be held from October 12 to 18 at Jinnah Polo & Country Club.

"RIJAS Eiffel Heights is the flagship project of RIJAS ACES in Lahore. These condo buildings offer commercial space and luxury apartments at the most prime location in Bahria Town opposite Eiffel Tower. Details and information regarding the project will be available at the venue," he added.

"With this event, RIJAS aims to encourage sports in Pakistan after COVID-9 and create an enjoyable tournament for polo lovers. We look forward to welcoming you at RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020," Mr Faisal asserted.

