UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 2

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 2

RIJAS Aces Property Development and Pebble Breaker recorded contrastive victories in the RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 matches here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :RIJAS Aces Property Development and Pebble Breaker recorded contrastive victories in the RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 matches here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter as in the dying moments of the match, RIJAS converted the match-winning goal to register the 7 to six and a half goal victory against FG Polo.

From the winning side, Raja Arslan Najeeb displayed high-quality polo skills and led his side a well-deserving half-goal victory.

He contributed with fabulous five Agha Musa Ali Khan and Lt Col Omer Minhas struck one goal each. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi also played superbly and fired in five goals and Abbas Mukhtar converted one.

The second match of the day was dominated by Pebble Breaker, who outsmarted Master Paints by 9-4. From Pebble Breaker, Mohsin Atta Khosa and Muhammad Raza hammeredfour goals each while Qadeer Ashfaq scored one. From Master Paints, Omer Asjad Malhihammered a hat-trick and Lt Col Saleem Baboo converted one.

Related Topics

Polo Arslan 2020 From

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court dismisses petition against proce ..

2 minutes ago

Biegun, Indian Officials Discuss Regional Security ..

3 minutes ago

IMF Expects Debt in US 'Will Continue to Grow' - F ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel seeks tougher restrictions to fight coronav ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's Interference in Karabakh Unacceptable - F ..

3 minutes ago

Patients suffer as OPD boycott continues in civil ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.