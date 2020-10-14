RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 2

RIJAS Aces Property Development and Pebble Breaker recorded contrastive victories in the RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 matches here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :RIJAS Aces Property Development and Pebble Breaker recorded contrastive victories in the RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 matches here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter as in the dying moments of the match, RIJAS converted the match-winning goal to register the 7 to six and a half goal victory against FG Polo.

From the winning side, Raja Arslan Najeeb displayed high-quality polo skills and led his side a well-deserving half-goal victory.

He contributed with fabulous five Agha Musa Ali Khan and Lt Col Omer Minhas struck one goal each. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi also played superbly and fired in five goals and Abbas Mukhtar converted one.

The second match of the day was dominated by Pebble Breaker, who outsmarted Master Paints by 9-4. From Pebble Breaker, Mohsin Atta Khosa and Muhammad Raza hammeredfour goals each while Qadeer Ashfaq scored one. From Master Paints, Omer Asjad Malhihammered a hat-trick and Lt Col Saleem Baboo converted one.