UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 4

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 4

Diamond Paints and Rijas Property Development registered victories in their respective matches of Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 to qualify for the final here at JP&CC on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Diamond Paints and Rijas Property Development registered victories in their respective matches of Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 to qualify for the final here at JP&CC on Friday.

On the other hand, FG Polo and Newage Cables qualified for the subsidiary final.

The first two-chukker match was played between Diamond Paints and Pebble Breaker under American system. Diamond Paints won the encounter by six and a half goal to three. From Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck three while Saqib Khan Khakwani converted two and Bazil Faisal Khokhar scored one. From Pebble Breaker, Muhammad Raza banged in a brace and Bilal Noon hit one.

In the second match of the day, Rijas Property Development team outsmarted Pebble Breaker by four and a half goal to three. From Rijas, which had a half goal handicap, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Raja Arslan Najeeb slammed in two goals each. From Pebble Breaker, Muhammad Raza struck two and Mohsin Atta Khosa scored one. As Pebbles Breaker team lost both of it's matches, thus Diamond Paints and Rijas made their ways into the main final, which will be played on Sunday.

The two slots in subsidiary final were earned by Newage Cables and FG Polo team. In the first match for the race of subsidiary final, Newage Cables outpaced Master Paints 5-0 while FG Polo team outsmarted Newage Cables by 5-2.

Related Topics

Polo Arslan Sunday 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

WTA Limoges cancelled due to Aussie Open virus mea ..

5 minutes ago

US Immigration Agency Arrests 170 At-Large Illegal ..

5 minutes ago

Agriculture development vital to end hunger: Imam

8 minutes ago

Pakistan facing 5th Generation Warfare: Shehzad

8 minutes ago

Iran exiles claim secret military site revealed, f ..

8 minutes ago

Liverpool clash will test Everton's progress: Ance ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.