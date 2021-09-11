"Rishta picture," Babar Azam remarks compliment to Hassan Ali

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) Pakistani cricketers are not only the colleagues but are also close friends who make fun and laugh together.

The players do not hesitate to share anything funny with each other.

Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam made the interesting announcement for the fellow players.

Hassan Ali had shared a picture on social media and wrote, "Dress to impress, always,".

Babar Azam shared the picture and said that Hassan was looking nice in the picture. He also wrote that it was a picture that could be used for matchmaking purpose.

"Rishta pic lag rahi hai waisey," wrote Babar Azam.