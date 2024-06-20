Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

A Birmingham-based cricketer of Kashmiri origin Muhamad Hashim has impressed cricket fans with his outstanding performance in a Yorkshire County Cricket match on Wednesday

MIRPUR-AJK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) A Birmingham-based cricketer of Kashmiri origin Muhamad Hashim has impressed cricket fans with his outstanding performance in a Yorkshire County Cricket match on Wednesday.

In a statement, 11-year-old Muhammad Hashim, the son of Bader Altaf, a former businessman and senior vice president of the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hails originally from Mirpur, AJK.

In the league match of the Birmingham County Cricket Tournament, Hashim took 5 wickets in just 4 overs, not conceding a single run to the opposing team.

Independent cricket observers noted that such an exceptional performance by a local Mirpur-born lad has rarely been seen in the highly competitive County Cricket league matches.

Lauding Hashim's rising form in County Cricket, the observers expressed hope that this Kashmiri-origin young Briton might emerge as a future national cricket star for the British team.

