Rising Cricket Star Of Kashmiri Origin Secures Distinction In County Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 20, 2024 | 11:46 PM
A Birmingham-based cricketer of Kashmiri origin Muhamad Hashim has impressed cricket fans with his outstanding performance in a Yorkshire County Cricket match on Wednesday
MIRPUR-AJK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) A Birmingham-based cricketer of Kashmiri origin Muhamad Hashim has impressed cricket fans with his outstanding performance in a Yorkshire County Cricket match on Wednesday.
In a statement, 11-year-old Muhammad Hashim, the son of Bader Altaf, a former businessman and senior vice president of the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hails originally from Mirpur, AJK.
In the league match of the Birmingham County Cricket Tournament, Hashim took 5 wickets in just 4 overs, not conceding a single run to the opposing team.
Independent cricket observers noted that such an exceptional performance by a local Mirpur-born lad has rarely been seen in the highly competitive County Cricket league matches.
Lauding Hashim's rising form in County Cricket, the observers expressed hope that this Kashmiri-origin young Briton might emerge as a future national cricket star for the British team.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on cutting governmen ..
CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufacturers against CCP fines
PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-25
ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes
Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM discuss state of bilateral relations
Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's demise
Fitch report reflects PM's best economy policy: Rana Mashhood
Abdul Aziz Junejo’s book launching ceremony on June 23
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded as $ 14.41 bln
Lawmakers call for increased allocations for agriculture, IT sectors
Chinese Minister arrives in Islamabad on 3-day visit
More Stories From Sports
-
Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces Queen's exit1 day ago
-
FIH Hockey Pro League title showdown in Netherlands1 day ago
-
ICC T20 WC teams, fixtures confirmed for Super 8 stage3 days ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland4 days ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update5 days ago
-
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated5 days ago
-
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager5 days ago
-
Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia5 days ago
-
India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill5 days ago
-
'Everyone gives us no chance', says Poland boss Probierz5 days ago
-
Switzerland sink Hungary to make strong start at Euro 20245 days ago
-
IOC issues first list of Russians and Belarusians eligible for Olympics5 days ago