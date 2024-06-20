Open Menu

Rising Cricket Star Of Kashmiri Origin Secures Distinction In County Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 20, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

A Birmingham-based cricketer of Kashmiri origin Muhamad Hashim has impressed cricket fans with his outstanding performance in a Yorkshire County Cricket match on Wednesday

MIRPUR-AJK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) A Birmingham-based cricketer of Kashmiri origin Muhamad Hashim has impressed cricket fans with his outstanding performance in a Yorkshire County Cricket match on Wednesday.

In a statement, 11-year-old Muhammad Hashim, the son of Bader Altaf, a former businessman and senior vice president of the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hails originally from Mirpur, AJK.

In the league match of the Birmingham County Cricket Tournament, Hashim took 5 wickets in just 4 overs, not conceding a single run to the opposing team.

Independent cricket observers noted that such an exceptional performance by a local Mirpur-born lad has rarely been seen in the highly competitive County Cricket league matches.

Lauding Hashim's rising form in County Cricket, the observers expressed hope that this Kashmiri-origin young Briton might emerge as a future national cricket star for the British team.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Cricket Young Birmingham Mirpur Chamber Azad Jammu And Kashmir Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

24 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on cutting governmen ..

42 minutes ago
 CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufactur ..

CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufacturers against CCP fines

51 minutes ago
 PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024 ..

PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-25

51 minutes ago
 ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transp ..

ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes

51 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM discuss state of bi ..

Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM discuss state of bilateral relations

50 minutes ago
Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's dem ..

Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's demise

51 minutes ago
 Fitch report reflects PM's best economy policy: Ra ..

Fitch report reflects PM's best economy policy: Rana Mashhood

50 minutes ago
 Abdul Aziz Junejo’s book launching ceremony on J ..

Abdul Aziz Junejo’s book launching ceremony on June 23

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded as $ 14.41 bln

50 minutes ago
 Lawmakers call for increased allocations for agric ..

Lawmakers call for increased allocations for agriculture, IT sectors

50 minutes ago
 Chinese Minister arrives in Islamabad on 3-day vis ..

Chinese Minister arrives in Islamabad on 3-day visit

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports