Rising Italy Star Garbisi Signs For Montpellier

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:11 PM

Rising Italy star Garbisi signs for Montpellier

Montpellier on Friday announced the signing of promising Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi on a two-year contract from Treviso

Montpellier, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Montpellier on Friday announced the signing of promising Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi on a two-year contract from Treviso.

The 21-year-old playmaker, capped 10 times by Italy, has been the preferred no.

10 for his national side in the last two Six Nations tournaments.

Montpellier coach Philippe Saint-Andre said Garbisi had been the "best Italian player in the last Six Nations".

Saint-Andre said Garbisi's ability to play across the backline, aligned with his proficiency as a goalkicker, meant he was the perfect replacement after the departure of Alex Lozowski and Johan Goosen.

