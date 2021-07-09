Rising Italy star Garbisi signs for Montpellier

Montpellier on Friday announced the signing of promising Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi on a two-year contract from Treviso

The 21-year-old playmaker, capped 10 times by Italy, has been the preferred no.

10 for his national side in the last two Six Nations tournaments.

Montpellier coach Philippe Saint-Andre said Garbisi had been the "best Italian player in the last Six Nations".

Saint-Andre said Garbisi's ability to play across the backline, aligned with his proficiency as a goalkicker, meant he was the perfect replacement after the departure of Alex Lozowski and Johan Goosen.