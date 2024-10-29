Open Menu

Rising School, FGPS Mangala Qualify For Volleyball Championship Final

Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Rising Features School Rawalkot and FGPS Mangala have qualified for the finals of the Federal Board Inter-Directorate Schools Boys Volleyball Championship here at Islamabad Model School for Boys Street No. 17, I-10/1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Rising Features school Rawalkot and FGPS Mangala have qualified for the finals of the Federal board Inter-Directorate Schools Boys Volleyball Championship here at Islamabad Model School for Boys Street No. 17, I-10/1.

In the first semifinal, FGPS Mangala beat IMCB Juba Tali by 2-0 to qualify for the final while in the other semifinal, Rising Features School Rawalkot defeated FG Model School Chaklala Rawalpindi 2-0 to qualify for the final.

Islamabad Model School for Boys, Principal Fazal Maula and Vice Principal Sabir Ali Khan were also present on this occasion.

Teams from 20 schools affiliated to the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education are participating in the championship and the championship is being played on knockout system.

The final match between the teams of Rising Features School Rawalkot and FGPS Mangala will be played on Wednesday at Islamabad Model School for Boys.

