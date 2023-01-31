Rising Star wins in Malir Gymkhana Golden Jubilee Cricket Tournament

Rising Star Cricket Club defeated Strong Nazimabad Gymkhana by 1 wicket in the Malir Gymkhana Golden Jubilee Invitation Cricket Tournament at Landhi Gymkhana ground here Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Rising Star cricket Club defeated Strong Nazimabad Gymkhana by 1 wicket in the Malir Gymkhana Golden Jubilee Invitation Cricket Tournament at Landhi Gymkhana ground here Tuesday.

The tournament is being organized by Malir Gymkhana Zone 4 with the permission of Pakistan Cricket board.

Summarised Scores:Nazimabad Gymkhana 146 all out in 30.5 overs. Khurram Shehzad 34 not out, Owais Rehmani 20, Shahid Nisar 20. Afnan Khan (lls) 3 for 15, Kashif Iqbal 2/19, Uzair Akbar 2/26, Asadullah Hamza 2/30.

Rising Star Cricket Club 148/9 in 34.2 overs. Abdullah Fazal 27, Asad Iqbal 24, Uzair Akbar 20, Kashif Iqbql 16, Asadullah Hamza 12, M.Usama 12 not out. Mansoor Ahmed 3/38, M.Waqas 2/23, Arif Yaqoob 2/27.