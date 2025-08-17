Open Menu

Rising Stars White Wins Independence Day Hockey Match

Muhammad Rameez Published August 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Rising Stars White wins Independence Day hockey match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Rising stars Hockey Club White defeated Rising Stars Green 3–1 in the Independence Day Exhibition Hockey Match, played at the Shehnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Organised by the Rising Stars Hockey Club, the exhibition match marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a spirited display of sportsmanship and international friendship.

The event carried special charm as it featured diplomats, young players, and budding female athletes on the same field. Neil Hawkins, High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan, donned the Rising Stars Green jersey, while Kamal Ahmed, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, represented Rising Stars White. Their participation not only energized the crowd but also highlighted the growing role of sports diplomacy in strengthening people-to-people ties.

The match began with fast-paced action, with Rising Stars Green pressing hard in the opening minutes. However, Rising Stars White quickly found their rhythm and took the lead midway through the first half. Despite a strong fightback from the Green side, including a penalty corner conversion, the White side proved too strong, scoring twice more to seal a 3–1 victory.

A highlight of the Independence Day Cup was the participation of female players from the Rising Stars Girls Hockey academy, who showcased their skills alongside senior players. Their involvement drew wide appreciation from the spectators, who praised the club’s efforts to encourage women’s participation in hockey.

Following the match, both high commissioners and Eduard Preda, Deputy Head of Mission of the Romanian Embassy, joined the players in cutting a cake to mark the Independence Day celebrations. In their remarks, Neil Hawkins and Kamal Ahmed lauded the Rising Stars Hockey Club for organizing the event with such enthusiasm and inclusivity. They commended the management for creating a platform where youth, diplomats, and female players could come together in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“This was more than just a match; it was an occasion to celebrate Pakistan’s independence, promote hockey, and build bridges of friendship,” said Kamal Ahmed. Neil Hawkins echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that such initiatives reflect the true spirit of unity and celebration.

