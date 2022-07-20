RISJA holds ceremony to recognize sport journalists' services

Rawalpindi and Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) on Wednesday held an impressive ceremony here at Jinnah Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex to recognize the efforts of its members for the promotion of sport activities in the country and highlighting the accomplishments of national athletes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi and Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) on Wednesday held an impressive ceremony here at Jinnah Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex to recognize the efforts of its members for the promotion of sport activities in the country and highlighting the accomplishments of national athletes.

Besides, sport journalists from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, a galaxy of sport stars, notables and officials of various national sport federations attended the ceremony.

PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman Pakistan Sweet Homes Zumard Khan and Kashmir Premier League franchise Mirpur Royals' owner Dr. Abdul Wajid Khan awarded the prizes to journalists for their meritorious services in the field of sports.

Around 70 sport journalists, athletes and officials were given away shields and other prizes to acknowledge their services in the field of sports journalism.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed lauded RISJA for encouraging sport journalists.

"Sport journalists play a pivotal role in the development of different kinds of games. They strengthen a healthy culture, promote peace, create unity and harmony among the people", he said.

Zumard Khan, on the occasion, commended RISJA for recognizing the outstanding efforts of sport journalists who bring the world of sports closer to people. "I fully appreciate RISJA for highlighting the accomplishments of sports media professionals," he said.

He also offered RISJA to hold a cricket match between its members and kids of Pakistan Sweet Home.

Mirpur Royals' owner Dr Abdul Wajid noted that in today's busy schedules, sport journalists updated fans with all the information related to their favourite sport.

He assured all-out cooperation to RISJA in its efforts to promote a sport culture in the country. He also announced to award scholarships to sport journalists' kids for pursuing higher education.

RISJA president Nasir Aslam Raja said that sport journalists deserved appreciation as it was through their work that the public became aware of the achievements of athletes.

"Sport journalists' efforts in the promotion of sports deserve appreciation. RISJA believes their contributions should be highlighted properly," he said.

