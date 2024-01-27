Open Menu

RISJA Honour Senior Journalists

Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM

RISJA honour senior journalists

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) has kept its tradition alive by honouring senior journalists who have devoted decades of services to the profession.

Two of the leading sports journalists Shaharyar Khan and Gabrial de Souza were honoured on the completion of 30 years in sports journalism.

Paying tributes to the two, Abdul Mohi Shah stressed on the youngsters to work hard in order to make a name for themselves in this Nobel profession like the two have done during their illustrious career.

Faheem Anwar Khan also praised the two for dedication and sincerity they have shown for the profession.

Afzal Javed said, “I appreciate Mohi Shah and Faheem Anwar for guiding the sports fraternity in the region in getting the required sports journalism knowledge. They also stay at the forefront in acknowledging the services of seniors like the way they have done today.

Afzal Javed announced holding a workshop for young sports journalists where they will be given lectures on sports coverage and on drafting stories.

Shaharyar Khan thanked the house on aknowldgement of services he and Gabrial rendered in the field.

“We are thankful to RISJA members for showing support and honoring us on completion of 30 years in service. Thirty years back when we started our career we were guided and supported by Faheem Anwar and Mohi Shah. We are ready to help youngster in any capacity that could help them to have a better knowledge about active journalism.”

Earlier, Nasir Naqvi earlier also expressed deep sorrow on the sad demise of senior journalist Pervaiz Shaukhat and Khawar Hyat (Senior Executive Vice President Pakistan Federation) and offered Fatiah for departed souls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Young Nasir Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

15 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

15 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

15 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

15 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

15 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

15 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

15 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

15 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports