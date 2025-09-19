Open Menu

RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament Rolls Into Action

Muhammad Rameez Published September 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM

RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament rolls into action

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The second Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) Inter-Media cricket Tournament rolled into action on Friday at the National Cricket Ground, F-7, with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurating the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the tournament aimed to promote sports, mutual brotherhood and a healthy lifestyle among journalists and social leaders.

He commended RISJA and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for organizing the event, noting that such activities brought the media fraternity together beyond professional commitments.

“The organization of this second inter-media tournament proves that journalists are not only dedicated to their professional field but are also playing a vital role in promoting sports and fostering harmony,” he remarked.

He assured the government’s full support for initiatives related to sports, education and journalism. He said the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme were making concerted efforts for the development of sports under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“Youth are our bright future and we are committed to promoting sports culture in the country. I encourage young people to actively take part in sports activities, as together we have to build a healthy and positive society,” he added.

The minister also acknowledged the presence of senior journalist Hamid Mir, saying the media played a central role in shaping public opinion and highlighting the national narrative. He appreciated Mir’s contributions to journalism as well as his passion for sports.

In response to a question about the upcoming super four stage Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India, Amir Muqam expressed the hope that Pakistan would emerge victorious, saying the team would “take revenge” on the field.

Highlighting the government’s recent achievements, he lauded the swift and decisive response of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos, describing it as a demonstration of Pakistan’s strong defence capabilities.

He also lauded the historic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as a milestone in strengthening bilateral ties.

The RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament features ten teams divided into two groups. Group A comprises Geo tv, Dunya news, CDA, 92 News, and Public TV, while Group B includes ARY News, Hum News, Samaa News, RISJA, and Dawn News.

Each team will play four matches in the group stage, with fixtures consisting of 15 overs per side. The knockout stage and final will be played over 20 overs, with the championship match scheduled for October 1 in Islamabad.

APP/vad-msr

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

36 minutes ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

51 minutes ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

1 hour ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

1 hour ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

1 hour ago
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

2 hours ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel deli ..

Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial

2 hours ago
 YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports