RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament rolls into action

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The second Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) Inter-Media cricket Tournament rolled into action on Friday at the National Cricket Ground, F-7, with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurating the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said the tournament aimed to promote sports, mutual brotherhood and a healthy lifestyle among journalists and social leaders.

He commended RISJA and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for organizing the event, noting that such activities brought the media fraternity together beyond professional commitments.

“The organization of this second inter-media tournament proves that journalists are not only dedicated to their professional field but are also playing a vital role in promoting sports and fostering harmony,” he remarked.

He assured the government’s full support for initiatives related to sports, education and journalism. He said the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme were making concerted efforts for the development of sports under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“Youth are our bright future and we are committed to promoting sports culture in the country. I encourage young people to actively take part in sports activities, as together we have to build a healthy and positive society,” he added.

The minister also acknowledged the presence of senior journalist Hamid Mir, saying the media played a central role in shaping public opinion and highlighting the national narrative. He appreciated Mir’s contributions to journalism as well as his passion for sports.

In response to a question about the upcoming super four stage Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India, Amir Muqam expressed the hope that Pakistan would emerge victorious, saying the team would “take revenge” on the field.

Highlighting the government’s recent achievements, he lauded the swift and decisive response of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos, describing it as a demonstration of Pakistan’s strong defence capabilities.

He also lauded the historic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as a milestone in strengthening bilateral ties.

The RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament features ten teams divided into two groups. Group A comprises Geo tv, Dunya news, CDA, 92 News, and Public TV, while Group B includes ARY News, Hum News, Samaa News, RISJA, and Dawn News.

Each team will play four matches in the group stage, with fixtures consisting of 15 overs per side. The knockout stage and final will be played over 20 overs, with the championship match scheduled for October 1 in Islamabad.

