RISJA marks World Sports Journalists' Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) marked the World Sports Journalists' Day here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, President Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Association Ijaz Khan thanked RISJA for inviting him and said that nobody knew the game of tenpin and people associated with the sport have gained global recognition due to popularity. We are holding an event in August and sports journalists are invited to come and cover the event.

Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Aamir Nawaz said sports journalists have a long history and they are fighting for the survival of sports in the society. Sports journalists have a very important role in promoting squash. Sports play a very important role in the development of the country and the welfare of the society.

He said PSF organized the Asian Junior Squash Championship in June in which players from more than 12 countries participated. Pakistan won two gold and as many silver medals in the championship. World Squash and Asian Squash also appreciated this initiative of Pakistan, he said.

GM Marketing Serena Hotels Junaid Shafqat said sports journalists highlight Pakistani sports around the world. Serena Hotels have always worked for the promotion of sports as we always sponsor sports related programs. Sports play a very

important role in tourism and Sports diplomacy is very important in today's era, he said.

Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Col (R) Zia while appreciating the effort of sports journalists to promote sports said the weather in Pakistan is very hot for tennis and other sports.

It is very difficult to train female and male tennis players in this heat. There is no indoor facility for tennis and I request the higher authorities to take steps regarding tennis and build tennis indoor stadiums.

Former Member Board of Governors Pakistan Cricket Board Shakeel Sheikh congratulated RIJSA for organizing the event. This is a very important day for sports journalists and those who choose this field as a career face a lot of difficulties. Sports journalism is a constant struggle and RIJSA is credited for having played an excellent role in promoting various sports. In the era of technology, the role of sports journalists has greatly increased.

Bringing transparency in sports journalism is very important and unnecessary criticism should be avoided. Treat good and bad players equally, he said.

Seasoned senior journalist Hamid Mir said the real identity of a journalist is his field. I myself have been involved in sports.

He said in 1991 and 1992, I was incharge of sports auditions for Jang newspaper. I have not left my relationship with cricket and tennis till date.

Hamid Mir said there is a huge problem in promoting sports and sports equipment has become very expensive these days.

International cricketers play tennis to increase their stamina. There is no indoor tennis training center and the authorities concerned should pay attention to it.

He said the government is also giving importance to hockey and other sports. If facilities are provided, international stars can be produced in other sports besides cricket. On the occasion of World Sports Journalists' Day, I congratulate RIJSA for organizing an event.

IG Islamabad Ali Nasir said journalists associated with sports have played an important role in the development of the country.

Sports journalists are innovating in their work as it is difficult to talk without facts and figures. Sports journalists embrace professionalism in their work. The private and public sector is not working to promote sports as before, he said.

IGP said institutions should have their own teams. We organized a sports gala a few days ago and police officers excelled in football.

The deserted sports ground can be fulfilled with the hard work of sports journalists. Apart from cricket, we are focusing on boxing, gymnastics and other sports in Islamabad Police, he said.

Dr. Khalil Ahmed Program Manager, Spark, paid tribute to sports journalists on the occasion of World Sports Journalists' Day. Spark has been working to protect children's rights since 1990. Many members of RISJA contributed heavily to Spark.

He said Spark took steps to curb the growing trend of youth smoking. 65% of Pakistan's population consists of youth and we have to protect our children from all kinds of addiction. Every day 1200 children are getting attracted to smoking in Pakistan. If we promote sports, this number will be reduced to 1200. RISJA's role will be very important in this journey

President RISJA Mohsin Ali appreciate the efforts of sports journalists on the occasion of World Sports Journalists' Day.

Sports play an important role in promoting sports around the world. Our aim is to highlight the positive image of Pakistan in the world through sports, he added.

Secretary General RISJA Faisal Sahi said the purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight the soft image of Pakistan in the world. When the name of sports comes in Pakistan, everyone only talks about cricket. RSJA has always strived to give equal importance to all sports. There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan and RISJA will promote every game from its platform.

Chairman RISJA Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai said today is a World Sports Day is a big day for sports people. In developed countries, sports are given a lot of importance. Parents and society feel proud when children make a name in sports.

RISJA plays a very important role in creating awareness among the players about the talent and different sports, he said.