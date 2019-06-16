Riske fights back for Dutch WTA crown

Rosmalen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :American Alison Riske overcame a first set battering to beat local favourite and world No.4 Kiki Bertens 0-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 to win the 's-Hertogenbosch final on Sunday.

This was Riske's second career WTA win after victory in 2014 at Tianjin and comes after she had lost her last three encounters with Bertens.

After a 6-0 hammering in the opening set Riske, ranked 61st in the world, showed form and character on the grass court as Wimbledon swings in to view.

This was also a tenth straight win on grass for Riske, who succeeds Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic as champion.

In the men's final Jordan Thompson of Australia is taking on France's Adrian Mannarino.