UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riske Fights Back For Dutch WTA Crown

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:30 PM

Riske fights back for Dutch WTA crown

Rosmalen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :American Alison Riske overcame a first set battering to beat local favourite and world No.4 Kiki Bertens 0-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 to win the 's-Hertogenbosch final on Sunday.

This was Riske's second career WTA win after victory in 2014 at Tianjin and comes after she had lost her last three encounters with Bertens.

After a 6-0 hammering in the opening set Riske, ranked 61st in the world, showed form and character on the grass court as Wimbledon swings in to view.

This was also a tenth straight win on grass for Riske, who succeeds Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic as champion.

In the men's final Jordan Thompson of Australia is taking on France's Adrian Mannarino.

Related Topics

World Australia France Thompson Tianjin 's-Hertogenbosch Serbia Sunday Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

2 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

2 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

3 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

3 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.