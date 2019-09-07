UrduPoint.com
Ritthammer And MacIntyre Neck And Neck At European Open

Sat 07th September 2019

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Home favourite Bernd Ritthammer carded five birdies on Saturday to catch overnight leader Robert MacIntyre at the top of the leaderboard and set up a nailbiting final day at the European Open in Hamburg.

Rookie MacIntyre, 23, had taken a four-shot lead to grab the lead from Englishman Paul Casey on Friday but could not hold his advantage in a finely poised battle at the Green Eagle Golf Course.

As the young Scot notched up three bogeys, Germany's Ritthammer, ranked just 924th in the world and fighting for his European Tour card for next season, reeled him in with a two-under-par 70 on Saturday.

"It was definitely quite an experience for me. I am not used to being ahead on the European Tour," said Ritthammer.

"It would mean the world to me to win tomorrow, and it would change my situation," he added.

Scottish youngster MacIntyre said he was pleased with the fight he had shown on a difficult day.

"Obviously I was hoping for another round under par but things didn't go my way today. I am going to fight until the end," said MacIntyre.

The two men are now level at the top of the standings ahead of the final day on Sunday.

Casey, who has been struggling with illness in the last few days, remains a shot behind the leaders after recovering a little with a three-under 69 and five birdies on Saturday.

"I still feel rubbish from the neck-up," admitted the Englishman with regard to his health.

He in turn is just one shot ahead of both Austria's Matthias Schwab and Spain's Pablo Larrazabal, who was one of the standout performers of the third round with seven birdies and a four-under 68.

