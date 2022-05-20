River Plate clinch top spot in Copa Libertadores group

Argentine giants River Plate scored three second-half goals to beat Chile's Colo-Colo 4-0 and secure top spot in their Copa Libertadores group on Thursday

Agustin Palavecino put the hosts ahead on the stroke of halftime before Nicolas de la Cruz, David Martinez and Ezequiel Barco each added to the tally within 17 second-half minutes.

The result at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires means River now have 13 points from five matches, six points more than Brazil's Fortaleza, who are second in Group F with one match day remaining in the competition's first phase.

Colo-Colo are third, trailing Fortaleza on goal difference, while Peru's Alianza Lima are last with just one point.

In other Copa Libertadores fixtures on Friday, Colombia's Deportivo Cali won 3-0 at home to Bolivian side Always Ready, and Brazil's Atletico Mineiro beat Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle 3-1 in Belo Horizonte.