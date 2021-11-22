River Plate move within sight of Primera Division title

Forward Julian Alvarez continued his rich vein of form as River Plate edged closer to the Argentine Primera Division title on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Platense

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) --:Forward Julian Alvarez continued his rich vein of form as River Plate edged closer to the Argentine Primera Division title on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Platense.

The 21-year-old ran onto an Enzo Fernandez through ball before slotting an angled finish past goalkeeper Luis Ojeda.

Alvarez has now scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 16 league matches this season.

The result leaves River Plate nine points clear at the top of the Primera Division with four match days remaining. Platense are 18th in the 26-team standings.

In other Argentine top flight fixtures on Sunday, Arsenal Sarandi won 3-1 at home to Newell's Old Boys and Colon prevailed 2-1 at Racing Club.