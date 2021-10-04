UrduPoint.com

River Plate Taste 2-1 Win Over Boca Juniors In Superclasico

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:55 PM

River Plate taste 2-1 win over Boca Juniors in Superclasico

River Plate claimed a 2-1 victory against 10-man Boca Juniors in Superclasico, the Argentina Primera Division match held at the El Monumental in Buenos Aires on Sunday

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :River Plate claimed a 2-1 victory against 10-man Boca Juniors in Superclasico, the Argentina Primera Division match held at the El Monumental in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

Forward Julian Alvares opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and doubled the lead in the 43rd minute.

In the stoppage time, Carlos Zambrano narrowed the gap to one.

Boca Juniors were down to 10 men as defender Marcos Rojo was shown a red card in the 16th minute.

Related Topics

Buenos Aires Lead Argentina Sunday

Recent Stories

Ethiopia reports 697 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 697 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Billion Tree Tsunami promotes green entrepreneursh ..

Billion Tree Tsunami promotes green entrepreneurship for unemployed women, youth ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Staffer of North ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Staffer of North Macedonian Embassy Persona No ..

2 minutes ago
 Pandora Papers Prove Serbian Minister's Link to Pr ..

Pandora Papers Prove Serbian Minister's Link to Property Fraud - Investigative J ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's Borsa Istanbul looking up at weekly open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul looking up at weekly open

4 minutes ago
 Russia Records 25,781 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 25,781 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.