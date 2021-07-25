UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Seine Setting For 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, Says Macron

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:30 AM

River Seine setting for 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, says Macron

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The Paris 2024 Olympics will feature a unique opening ceremony with the city's River Seine the scene for the curtain-raising spectacular, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

In an interview with the French sports daily L'Equipe to appear Sunday, Macron revealed that barges on the Seine and its quays would provide the urban setting for the ceremony on July 26, 2024.

"We want it to be a ceremony of the people, open to all and unique in terms of the experience it will provide.

Something that makes sense to the French people and conveys a message to the rest of the world," the 43-year-old leader said in Tokyo on the sidelines of the delayed 2020 Games.

"We want something unique and revolutionary," he said.

The Seine and its banks have undergone a radical transformation over the past five years after decades of serving as a city-centre highway.

Most riverside roads now serve as pedestrian routes.

Related Topics

World Sports Paris Tokyo Riverside July Sunday 2020 Olympics All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

12 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

12 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

12 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

16 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.