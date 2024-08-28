Rizwan Achieves Career-best ICC Test Ranking
Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has reached a career-high position in the top 10 in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, released on Wednesday.
Rizwan’s impressive performances in his recent matches, including scores of 171 not out and 51 against Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series have catapulted him into the elite ranks for the first time.
Rizwan’s rise comes amidst a flurry of movements in the Test rankings, following standout performances by several players. England's Harry Brook has surged to fourth place, just shy of his career-best third position, thanks to solid scores of 56 and 32 against Sri Lanka in the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Manchester.
Bangladesh batter Mushfiq’s match-winning 191 in the first Test of the WTC series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi has helped him advance seven places to a career-best-equalling 17th position while Pakistan’s Rizwan is in the top 10 for the first time after scores of 171 not out and 51.
Others to move up the Test rankings include Sri Lanka batters Dinesh Chandimal (up four places to 23rd) and Kamindu Mendis (up eight places to 36th), Bangladesh’s Liton Das (up two places to 27th) and England’s Jamie Smith (up 22 places to 42nd).
In the Test bowling rankings, England’s Chris Woakes is up four places to 16th after taking three wickets each in both innings against Sri Lanka while Asitha Fernando is up 10 places to 17th after also finishing with six wickets in the match.
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah (up four places to 33rd), England’s new-ball bowler Gus Atkinson (up four places to 42nd) and Matthew Potts (up five places to 57th) are the prominent movers in the bowling rankings.
In the Men’s T20I Player Rankings, Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies has moved into the top 10 after scores of 65 not out, 19 and 35 in a 3-0 victory over South Africa in Trinidad. South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks is another one to gain, moving up to 13th position.
In the bowling rankings, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein of the West Indies has moved up four places to second position after taking four wickets in three matches. Gudakesh Motie, also a left-arm spinner from his team, is just one position behind Hosein after moving up 10 slots while Romario Shepherd is up to the 31st position.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Sports
-
PHF bans three players, physio for life37 minutes ago
-
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup3 hours ago
-
South Africa women to play three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of World Cup3 hours ago
-
PakVsBan: Second 50 overs match abandoned due to rain3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh intensify preparations ahead of 2nd Test3 hours ago
-
Paralympic Games 2024 to kick off in Paris today8 hours ago
-
Abbottabad admin forms district-level committee to regulate mining leases, licensing, crushing plant ..9 hours ago
-
Pak Shaheens, Bangladesh A match abandoned9 hours ago
-
Champions One-Day Cup to begin from Sept 126 hours ago
-
SAAF Jr Athletics Championship from Sept 1110 hours ago
-
Pakistan Cricket Board announces free entry for students for second Test10 hours ago
-
Abrar, Kamran joins Pakistan Test squad12 hours ago