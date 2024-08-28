Rizwan achieves career-best ICC Test Ranking

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has reached a career-high position in the top 10 in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, released on Wednesday.

Rizwan’s impressive performances in his recent matches, including scores of 171 not out and 51 against Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series have catapulted him into the elite ranks for the first time.

Rizwan’s rise comes amidst a flurry of movements in the Test rankings, following standout performances by several players. England's Harry Brook has surged to fourth place, just shy of his career-best third position, thanks to solid scores of 56 and 32 against Sri Lanka in the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Manchester.

Bangladesh batter Mushfiq’s match-winning 191 in the first Test of the WTC series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi has helped him advance seven places to a career-best-equalling 17th position while Pakistan’s Rizwan is in the top 10 for the first time after scores of 171 not out and 51.

Others to move up the Test rankings include Sri Lanka batters Dinesh Chandimal (up four places to 23rd) and Kamindu Mendis (up eight places to 36th), Bangladesh’s Liton Das (up two places to 27th) and England’s Jamie Smith (up 22 places to 42nd).

In the Test bowling rankings, England’s Chris Woakes is up four places to 16th after taking three wickets each in both innings against Sri Lanka while Asitha Fernando is up 10 places to 17th after also finishing with six wickets in the match.

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah (up four places to 33rd), England’s new-ball bowler Gus Atkinson (up four places to 42nd) and Matthew Potts (up five places to 57th) are the prominent movers in the bowling rankings.

In the Men’s T20I Player Rankings, Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies has moved into the top 10 after scores of 65 not out, 19 and 35 in a 3-0 victory over South Africa in Trinidad. South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks is another one to gain, moving up to 13th position.

In the bowling rankings, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein of the West Indies has moved up four places to second position after taking four wickets in three matches. Gudakesh Motie, also a left-arm spinner from his team, is just one position behind Hosein after moving up 10 slots while Romario Shepherd is up to the 31st position.