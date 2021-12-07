UrduPoint.com

Rizwan, Alam Hit Fifty As Pakistan Declare For 300-4

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:35 PM

Rizwan, Alam hit fifty as Pakistan declare for 300-4

Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam each hit an unbeaten half-century as Pakistan declared their first innings on 300-4 on the fourth day of the rain-hit second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday

Rizwan was on 53 off 94 balls while Fawad was batting 50 facing 96 when skipper Babar Azam called them back an hour into the post-lunch session.

Rizwan was on 53 off 94 balls while Fawad was batting 50 facing 96 when skipper Babar Azam called them back an hour into the post-lunch session.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light, with Pakistan reaching 188-2 after electing to bat first.

Pakistan lost two quick wickets early in the day after yet another delayed start following day three's complete wash-out at the National Stadium.

Ebadot Hossain dismissed Azhar Ali for 56 runs in the second over of the day as wicketkeeper Liton Das took a simple catch after a top-edge.

Pace bowler Khaled Ahmed trapped Babar Azam leg-before for his maiden Test wicket three overs later as the Pakistan skipper was out for 76 runs, adding just five to his overnight 71.

Rizwan was given out twice, on zero and 12, off the bowling of Ebadot and Taijul islam respectively, but on both occasions he survived on review.

Taijul took the first two Pakistan wickets, on the opening day, before rain interrupted the game.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.

