Rizwan asks Babar interesting question about his marriage

Babar Azam gives an heart-touching response to Rizwan during his interaction with the fans on X Space.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) Former Pakistan Captain Babar Azam denied response to a question of fellow cricketer Mohammad Rizwan about his marriage.

“When is your wedding?,” asked Rizwan while addressing Babar Azam on X Space for his fans and followers.

However, Babar said, “I knew that you would ask this question,”. Babar Azam was

Rizwan insisted that Babar had to provide an answer, and upon Rizwan's persistence, Babar said, “I will give you the answer to that question in private,”.

Following this, the host read out a message from a female admirer for Babar, inquiring whether he got tired of attending friends' weddings.

In response to the question, Babar revealed, “In the past few days, whenever I wake up in the morning, I find out that I am getting married. When I return in the evening, I receive congratulations for my wedding. I think people have already gotten me married, now they are telling me to prepare for someone else's,”.

Mohammad Rizwan said that the desire for Babar's marriage is more from his family's side than his own, and they are the ones asking when Babar's marriage would take place.