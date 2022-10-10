UrduPoint.com

Rizwan Claims ICC Player Of The Month Award For September

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Rizwan claims ICC player of the month award for September

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan claimed the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for the first time as The International cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for September 2022.

Pakistan ace Mohammad Rizwan claimed the ICC Men's Player of the Month award, while India's inspirational captain Harmanpreet Kaur is named the recipient of the ICC Women's Player of the Month award, said a statement of the ICC here.

In a highly competitive field, Rizwan secures his first ever ICC Men's Player of the Month crown after a remarkable spell of scoring throughout September, and sees him overcome fellow nominees Cameron Green (Australia) and Axar Patel (India) to the prize.

The Pakistan star amassed a mammoth 553 runs from ten T20Is, covering performances in the Men's Asia Cup and the subsequent home T20I series against a touring England side. With an eye-catching batting average of 69.12 during the month, the talismanic opener also registered seven half-centuries to illustrate why he sits atop the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I batter rankings.

Rizwan will be a key figure for Pakistan heading into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in six days' time, and he emphasised his importance during Pakistan's surge to the Asia Cup Final, registering three half-centuries in the latter stages of the tournament, including scores of 71 against India and 55 in the Final against eventual winners Sri Lanka.

He carried his impressive form into the series against England, notching four further half-centuries, the highlight being his unbeaten 88 in partnership with captain Babar Azam as his side claimed a ten-wicket victory in the second T20I chasing down an imposing target of 199.

Reacting to claiming the latest ICC Men's Player of the Month crown, Rizwan commented: "I would like to thank Almighty Allah and express my heartfelt delight to all that enabled me to achieve this award.

"I want to give my high appreciation to all my teammates as they made things easy for me. These achievements boost your confidence. I am happy with my performance and I would like to take this momentum forward in Australia.

"I would like to dedicate this award to the people in Pakistan who are affected by the floods and climate change. Hopefully this will bring smiles on their faces." Former South Africa international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member, JP Duminy added: "Mohammad Rizwan is an outstanding performer and his consistency has been amazing.

He is a player that continues to inspire many around the world."Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's first winner of the ICC Women's Player of the Month thanksto her leading role in her team's first ODI series victory in England since 1999.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Sri Lanka South Africa JP Duminy Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan September Women All From Asia

Recent Stories

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

2 hours ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

11 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.