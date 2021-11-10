'Rizwan gifted me a copy of English version of Holy Quran': former Aussie opener reveals

(@FahadShabbir)

The former Australian opener has said in an interview that Pakistani batter Rizwan is a champion of human being, and has revealed that he is reading a bit of the Holy Quran every day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2021) Wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan presented a copy of an English version of Holy Quran to former Australian opener Matthew Hayden.

Rizwan gifted him the copy when he was with Pakistan team as a batting consultant in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The revelations were made by former Australian opener Matthew Hayden during a recent interview with news Corps Australia.

Hayden said that Rizwan was a champion of human being and revealed that he was reading a bit of the Holy Quran every day.

“I will never forget that beautiful moment I and Rizzy shared,” said the former Australian opener.

He said that he is Christian but was curious about islam.

He also revealed, “ We sat on the floor for half an hour and talked through it, and now a days, I am reading a bit from the Holy Quran on daily basis,”.

The former batter said that his pre-conceived notions about the players’ mindset emerged as false, adding that Pakistani players were very humble.

He further said: “It has been a great fun. Pakistanis are really coachable players,”. Hayden said that being a westerner, he did not realize the implications of having that commitment and faith.

He also stated that even their salat (prayer) is afive different prayer sessions in a full day,”.

During his interview, he also appreciated Captain Babar Azam, saying that he is an extraordinary player who wanted to keep himself improving.