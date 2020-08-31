Rizwan has leadership qualities: Rashid Latif

Wicketkeeping Great Rashid Latif believes incumbent gloveman Mohammad Rizwan has the leadership qualities to become the future Pakistan captain, saying the Peshawar-born cricketer was effectively running the show in the rain-marred opening Twenty20 against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Wicketkeeping Great Rashid Latif believes incumbent gloveman Mohammad Rizwan has the leadership qualities to become the future Pakistan captain, saying the Peshawar-born cricketer was effectively running the show in the rain-marred opening Twenty20 against England.

While the series opener did not produce a result, it did see Rizwan once again enhance his reputation and put daylight between himself and rival Sarfaraz Ahmed.

His dictation of spin bowling, setting of field, splendid second-time catch of Moeen Ali and a neat stumping were widely noticed as he added to his stellar work done in the Test series.

"Rizwan was outstanding behind the stumps. If we are looking for a future captain then Rizwan has the ability. He has lead Pakistan-A team as well. If the team management are playing him in every format, then they might be thinking of him as an option to lead, if something happens in future," Latif said in his YouTube show Caught Behind as quoted by geosuper.

tv.

"His communication with bowlers is excellent. Wicketkeeping job isn't limited to batting and keeping. A wicketkeeper has to run the team as well. He was running 50 percent of the match.

"When Shadab got hit for a six, then Rizwan went to him and had a chat with him. Similarly, he was also placing fields because at certain point when Babar was at mid-wicket, he didn't have an idea about the gaps, so Rizwan highlighted them. Rizwan has the captaincy bug," he said.

Despite Rizwan's meteoric rise over the English summer, Latif does not think that it necessarily means curtains for his fellow Karachiite Sarfaraz Ahmed's international career.

"If Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez can play, then Sarfaraz can play as well. The chapter of Sarfaraz isn't closed yet. Many players get dropped and make a comeback. So he should be tried in at least one format," he said.