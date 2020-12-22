UrduPoint.com
Rizwan-inspired Pakistan Stops New Zealand T20 Sweep

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:26 PM

Mohammad Rizwan smashed a career-best 89 as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by four wickets Thursday to avoid a series sweep after the third Twenty20 international in Napier

Napier, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Mohammad Rizwan smashed a career-best 89 as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by four wickets Thursday to avoid a series sweep after the third Twenty20 international in Napier.

Pakistan reached New Zealand's target with two balls to spare, ending on 177 after Iftikhar Ahmed sealed the win with a six in the final over.

But it was Rizwan's 89 from 59 balls, with support from 41-run Mohammad Hafeez, which provided the inspiration for the victory.

The New Zealanders finished their innings at 173 for seven after losing the toss and being asked to bat, with Devon Conway top scoring on 63.

Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, taking three for 20.

