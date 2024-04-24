Rizwan, Irfan Out Of New Zealand Series
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 24, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Irfan Khan Niazi have been rested due to hamstring injuries for the remaining two matches of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Lahore
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Irfan Khan Niazi have been rested due to hamstring injuries for the remaining two matches of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Lahore.
According to the team Media Manager Raza Kitchlew on Wednesday, players have been rested after thorough evaluation of the radiology reports by the PCB medical panel and in consultation with the team management.
Mohammad Rizwan and Irfan Khan will not take part in the last two matches on April 25 (Thursday) and April 27 (Saturday) at the Gaddafi Stadium and work on their rehabilitation with the PCB medical panel.
Recent Stories
Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed at SCCI
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results
FCCI welcomes Iranian president's visit
Chief Commissioner briefs Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about Raha Program
Millat Express stop at Bandhi extended
Govt. making all-out efforts to enhance energy mix to provide affordable electri ..
UAE announces $544 million for repairs after record rains
Muhammad Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan Khan ruled out of T20I series against New Zealan ..
PNCA hosts artist talk, workshop on paper cutting
Task Force on cards for operation against illegal housing schemes: DG RDA
Flags, panaflexes removed from roads, streets for beautification of city: Mayor ..
Emergent measures under way to control effects of climate change: governor
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results4 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan Khan ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand19 minutes ago
-
Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador2 hours ago
-
Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Haripur cultural sports competition2 hours ago
-
Imad Wasim expected to take part in fourth T20I match against New Zealand2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League result2 hours ago
-
Cycling delegation calls on Chief Minister KP Adviser on Sports, Youth Affairs3 hours ago
-
UCP wins Judo Championship 20244 hours ago
-
Shaheen Afridi excels in ICC T20I Rankings2 hours ago
-
Governor KP visits Khyber Girls Medical College4 hours ago
-
Selection committee named girls & boys for PM National TT League4 hours ago
-
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match8 hours ago