Open Menu

Rizwan, Irfan Out Of New Zealand Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 24, 2024 | 08:14 PM

Rizwan, Irfan out of New Zealand series

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Irfan Khan Niazi have been rested due to hamstring injuries for the remaining two matches of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Irfan Khan Niazi have been rested due to hamstring injuries for the remaining two matches of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Lahore.

According to the team Media Manager Raza Kitchlew on Wednesday, players have been rested after thorough evaluation of the radiology reports by the PCB medical panel and in consultation with the team management.

Mohammad Rizwan and Irfan Khan will not take part in the last two matches on April 25 (Thursday) and April 27 (Saturday) at the Gaddafi Stadium and work on their rehabilitation with the PCB medical panel.

Related Topics

Lahore PCB Mohammad Rizwan April Media New Zealand

Recent Stories

Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed a ..

Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed at SCCI

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

4 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes Iranian president's visit

FCCI welcomes Iranian president's visit

4 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner briefs Federal Minister Engr Am ..

Chief Commissioner briefs Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam about Raha Program

4 minutes ago
 Millat Express stop at Bandhi extended

Millat Express stop at Bandhi extended

4 minutes ago
 Govt. making all-out efforts to enhance energy mix ..

Govt. making all-out efforts to enhance energy mix to provide affordable electri ..

4 minutes ago
UAE announces $544 million for repairs after recor ..

UAE announces $544 million for repairs after record rains

4 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan Khan ruled out of ..

Muhammad Rizwan, Mohammad Irfan Khan ruled out of T20I series against New Zealan ..

19 minutes ago
 PNCA hosts artist talk, workshop on paper cutting

PNCA hosts artist talk, workshop on paper cutting

21 minutes ago
 Task Force on cards for operation against illegal ..

Task Force on cards for operation against illegal housing schemes: DG RDA

21 minutes ago
 Flags, panaflexes removed from roads, streets for ..

Flags, panaflexes removed from roads, streets for beautification of city: Mayor ..

21 minutes ago
 Emergent measures under way to control effects of ..

Emergent measures under way to control effects of climate change: governor

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports