Open Menu

Rizwan Javed Banned From All Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2024 | 05:41 PM

Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

The United Kingdom-based club cricketer Rizwan Javed has been banned from all cricket for 17 and a half years after he was found guilty of five different breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (the ‘Code’)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The United Kingdom-based club cricketer Rizwan Javed has been banned from all cricket for 17 and a half years after he was found guilty of five different breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (the ‘Code’).

Rizwan was among eight players and officials charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on behalf of the ECB (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the Code) in September last year in relation to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament, which attempts were disrupted, said a press release.

Michael J Beloff KC, Chair of the ICC Code of Conduct Committee (acting as the ECB’s Disciplinary Panel), came to the decision after Rizwan failed to respond to the charges and was, therefore, deemed to have admitted that he had committed the offences charged, to have waived his right to a hearing and to have acceded to the imposition of a sanction.

Rizwan was found guilty of Article 2.1.1, Article 2.1.3, Article 2.1.4, Article 2.4.4 and Article 2.4.6.

Rizwan’s ban is backdated to September 19, 2023, the date he was provisionally suspended.

ICC General Manager Integrity, Alex Marshall, said, “Rizwan Javed has received a lengthy ban from cricket for his repeated and serious attempts to corrupt professional cricketers.

"He has shown no remorse and no respect for the rules that are in place to protect our sport.

"The sanction imposed should send a strong message to other corrupters trying to target cricket at any level and demonstrates that any attempt to corrupt cricket will be strongly dealt with."

Related Topics

Hearing Cricket ICC Abu Dhabi September All From

Recent Stories

Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: ..

Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar

3 minutes ago
 NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notificati ..

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for ..

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan

2 hours ago
 Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs D ..

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..

3 hours ago
 Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarte ..

Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff

3 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign aff ..

Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO

3 hours ago
 Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

3 hours ago
 PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Min ..

PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports