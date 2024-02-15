Rizwan Javed Banned From All Cricket
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 15, 2024 | 05:41 PM
The United Kingdom-based club cricketer Rizwan Javed has been banned from all cricket for 17 and a half years after he was found guilty of five different breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (the ‘Code’)
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The United Kingdom-based club cricketer Rizwan Javed has been banned from all cricket for 17 and a half years after he was found guilty of five different breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (the ‘Code’).
Rizwan was among eight players and officials charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on behalf of the ECB (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the Code) in September last year in relation to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament, which attempts were disrupted, said a press release.
Michael J Beloff KC, Chair of the ICC Code of Conduct Committee (acting as the ECB’s Disciplinary Panel), came to the decision after Rizwan failed to respond to the charges and was, therefore, deemed to have admitted that he had committed the offences charged, to have waived his right to a hearing and to have acceded to the imposition of a sanction.
Rizwan was found guilty of Article 2.1.1, Article 2.1.3, Article 2.1.4, Article 2.4.4 and Article 2.4.6.
Rizwan’s ban is backdated to September 19, 2023, the date he was provisionally suspended.
ICC General Manager Integrity, Alex Marshall, said, “Rizwan Javed has received a lengthy ban from cricket for his repeated and serious attempts to corrupt professional cricketers.
"He has shown no remorse and no respect for the rules that are in place to protect our sport.
"The sanction imposed should send a strong message to other corrupters trying to target cricket at any level and demonstrates that any attempt to corrupt cricket will be strongly dealt with."
Recent Stories
Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Jansher, Jehangir, Qamar Zaman honored at PSA1 hour ago
-
Multan gears up for PSL Season 91 hour ago
-
National women, boys U15 squash championships from Feb 192 hours ago
-
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team3 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine18 hours ago
-
Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee20 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released20 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores20 hours ago
-
DC inaugurates sports, cultural festival at Dring Stadium21 hours ago
-
World Jr Championship Leg-1 continues21 hours ago
-
Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes 'bittersweet' bronze21 hours ago
-
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results21 hours ago