Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The United Kingdom-based club cricketer Rizwan Javed has been banned from all cricket for 17 and a half years after he was found guilty of five different breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (the ‘Code’).

Rizwan was among eight players and officials charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on behalf of the ECB (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the Code) in September last year in relation to the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament, which attempts were disrupted, said a press release.

Michael J Beloff KC, Chair of the ICC Code of Conduct Committee (acting as the ECB’s Disciplinary Panel), came to the decision after Rizwan failed to respond to the charges and was, therefore, deemed to have admitted that he had committed the offences charged, to have waived his right to a hearing and to have acceded to the imposition of a sanction.

Rizwan was found guilty of Article 2.1.1, Article 2.1.3, Article 2.1.4, Article 2.4.4 and Article 2.4.6.

Rizwan’s ban is backdated to September 19, 2023, the date he was provisionally suspended.

ICC General Manager Integrity, Alex Marshall, said, “Rizwan Javed has received a lengthy ban from cricket for his repeated and serious attempts to corrupt professional cricketers.

"He has shown no remorse and no respect for the rules that are in place to protect our sport.

"The sanction imposed should send a strong message to other corrupters trying to target cricket at any level and demonstrates that any attempt to corrupt cricket will be strongly dealt with."