Rizwan Not To Take Part In Rest Of Match

Muhammad Rameez Published April 21, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Rizwan not to take part in rest of match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Pakistani wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan felt discomfort in his right hamstring while batting in the third T20I against New Zealand at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

As a precautionary measure, the medical team has pulled him out of the game and he would not take part in the rest of the match.

