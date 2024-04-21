Rizwan Not To Take Part In Rest Of Match
Muhammad Rameez Published April 21, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Pakistani wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan felt discomfort in his right hamstring while batting in the third T20I against New Zealand at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.
As a precautionary measure, the medical team has pulled him out of the game and he would not take part in the rest of the match.
Recent Stories
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match25 minutes ago
-
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball victory47 minutes ago
-
Haseebullah replaces Azam Khan in T20I squad1 hour ago
-
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board3 hours ago
-
Peshawar dominates in PM Youth Talent Hunt TT League4 hours ago
-
2nd T20: Pakistan defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets11 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results22 hours ago
-
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record22 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results22 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results22 hours ago
-
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match22 hours ago
-
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results23 hours ago