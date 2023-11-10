Rizwan Rashid at top in CNS Amateur Golf Championship

Rizwan Rashid of Margalla Green Golf Club (MGGC) continued his supremacy in the senior category on the second day of the 16th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Championship 2023 at MGGC Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Rizwan Rashid of Margalla Green Golf Club (MGGC) continued his supremacy in the senior category on the second day of the 16th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Championship 2023 at MGGC Islamabad on Friday.

Rizwan's score was 154 after completing 36-hole games. Mohammad Aslam Khan was crawling behind him with a 158 gross score at the end of day two.

Ami Qin excelled in the women's contest as she was on top with a score of 162. Zaibun Nisa (166) reached on second spot, as she was third on the opening day. Ana James Gill was in third position with a score of 167.